UPDATE 1-Australia's Whitehaven shares fall after stake selldowns

* Credit Suisse underwrites sale of 65 mln shares

* Whitehaven stock down 5 pct in early trade

* First Reserve, AMCI to remain large shareholders (Adds detail)

SYDNEY, Aug 31 Private equity groups First Reserve Corp and AMCI International have sold A$390 million ($416 million) worth of shares in Australian miner Whitehaven Coal , which failed to find a buyer for the company this year.

Whitehaven shares fell almost 5 percent on Wednesday after confirming that its two biggest shareholders had sold 65 million shares, or about 13.15 percent of the company, to institutions for A$6.00 per share.

First Reserve and AMCI would remain the company's two largest shareholders after the selldown with 14.7 percent and 9.7 percent respectively, it said.

The sale, underwritten by Credit Suisse, means the free float of Whitehaven increases to more than 50 percent.

Whitehaven shares, which were trading as high as A$7.35 in January but later fell to A$5.22 after a bidder failed to emerge, were down 4.9 percent to A$5.99 at 0247 GMT Wednesday.

A five-month auction and offers from around six bidders failed to result in a deal in May.

China's Yanzhou Coal , Indian conglomerate Aditya Birla and Peabody Energy were among suitors who had submitted bids for Whitehaven during the auction process, sources familiar with the deal told Reuters at the time.

Australian coal assets are in huge demand. Rio Tinto in April succeeded in buying Riversdale Mining for $4 billion, while Macarthur Coal this week bowed to a $5.2 billion bid from Peabody Energy .

($1 = 0.937 Australian Dollars) (Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Mark Bendeich)