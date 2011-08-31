Australia's Whitehaven says First Reserve/AMCI sell 13.15 pct stake

SYDNEY Aug 31 Australia's Whitehaven Coal says major shareholders private equity group First Reserve Corp and AMCI International have sold 65 million shares, equivalent to a 13.15 percent stake in the company.

Credit Suisse underwrote the sale with the shares sold to institutional investors at A$6.00 per share, Whitehaven said in a statement.

Whitehaven failed to find a buyer for the company following a five-month auction process which ended in May. China's Yanzhou Coal <1171.HK was one of around six suitors who submitted bids.

(Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)