Australia's Whitehaven says First Reserve/AMCI sell 13.15 pct stake

SYDNEY Aug 31 Australia's Whitehaven Coal
says major shareholders private equity group First
Reserve Corp and AMCI International have sold 65 million shares,
equivalent to a 13.15 percent stake in the company.
Credit Suisse underwrote the sale with the shares sold to
institutional investors at A$6.00 per share, Whitehaven said in
a statement.
Whitehaven failed to find a buyer for the company following
a five-month auction process which ended in May. China's Yanzhou
Coal <1171.HK was one of around six suitors who submitted bids.
(Reporting by Michael Smith; Editing by Ed Davies)