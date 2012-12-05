版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 6日 星期四 01:49 BJT

Nasdaq cancels WhiteHorse Finance IPO

NEW YORK Dec 5 The initial public offering of WhiteHorse Finance Inc has been postponed, Nasdaq said on Wednesday.

"All open and pending orders will be canceled back to customers shortly," the exchange wrote in an email.

Nasdaq said it will announce when the new quoting period will start.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐