UPDATE 1-White Mountains Insurance to buy back more shares

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
To buy up to 300,000 of its common shares
Price between $385-$425 per share
Oct 14 - White Mountains Insurance Group said it will buy back up to 300,000 of its common shares in a "modified Dutch auction," a process which allows shareholders to indicate how many shares they wish to sell and at what price within the range specified by the company.
The Bermuda-based insurer said it would buy back shares at $385-$425 each in cash, and expects the offer to start on Oct 17.
Last month, White Mountains said it bought back about 350,000 shares at or below $415 a share.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) has also adopted a share buyback program, an unprecedented move after months of investor complaints that the stock is undervalued.
Shares of White Mountains Insurance closed at $411.12 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
