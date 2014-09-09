White Rose food distributor files bankruptcy, to be sold to C&S

Sept 9 The parent of White Rose Inc, one of the biggest independent food distributors in the New York City area, on Tuesday filed for bankruptcy and said it had agreed to sell substantially all its assets to C&S Wholesale Grocers Inc, one of the largest privately held U.S. companies.

White Rose, parent Associated Wholesalers Inc and several affiliates filed for Chapter 11 protection with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Wilmington, Delaware.

With roots dating to 1886, White Rose distributes food and non-food products, including under its own private-label name, to nearly 500 customers including the Met Food and Pioneer supermarket chains.

It operates distribution centers in Carteret and Woodbridge, New Jersey, while its parent owns two other distribution facilities in Pennsylvania and serves several mid-Atlantic U.S. states. AWI said it employed more than 2,200 people.

Based in Keene, New Hampshire, C&S is the largest U.S. wholesale grocery supply company, the company said.

According to Forbes magazine, C&S is the 12th-largest privately held U.S. company by revenue. It serves about 5,000 stores and has customers including A&P, Giant, Safeway, Stop & Shop and Target.

In a court filing, AWI Chief Restructuring Officer Douglas Booth said White Rose generated about $1.1 billion of annual revenue, but had swung to a loss in its 2013 fiscal year as tighter margins and "fierce" competition caused its customer base to erode.

Booth also said AWI had received a series of default notices this year under a credit facility on which it owes at least $131.9 million.

AWI said C&S would make the initial "stalking horse" bid for its assets, setting a floor for an eventual sale at a court-supervised auction.

It said operations should continue normally during the bankruptcy, and that it had arranged debtor-in-possession financing with Bank of America NA and other parties.

Representing AWI are Lazard Middle Market LLC as financial adviser, Carl Marks Advisory Group LLC as restructuring adviser, and the law firms Saul Ewing and Rhoads & Sinon.

The case is In re: AWI Delaware Inc, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 14-12092. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)