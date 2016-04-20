EMG-backed oil firm buys shale acreage from Devon, changes name

HOUSTON, April 20 Oil producer American Energy-Woodford LLC, controlled by private equity firm Energy and Minerals Group (EMG) and founded with the late energy wildcatter Aubrey McClendon, said on Wednesday it will buy shale assets from Devon Energy Corp.

American Energy-Woodford LLC, which also has changed its name to White Star Petroleum LLC, will pay $200 million for about 210,000 acres in the Mississippi Lime and Woodford Shale plays of Oklahoma from Devon. The deal is expected to close by June. The acreage had output of 12,800 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the first quarter.

The name change and asset deal are part of EMG's plan to spin off the oil producer as a separate company, distinct from the fund and McClendon's American Energy Partners LP.

EMG began to distance itself earlier this year from McClendon, who had been charged with antitrust violations in a federal indictment in March and died in an automobile crash the next day.

The private equity firm went so far as to stop all new deals with McClendon. It also took the unusual step of telling investors that McClendon had been removed from the board of all subsidiaries, including what is now known as White Star.

EMG appointed Elliot Chambers as White Star's chief executive officer. Chambers previously worked at Chesapeake Energy Corp, which McClendon co-founded and left due to concerns about spending habits. (Editing by Terry Wade and Jeffrey Benkoe)