UPDATE 1-White Tiger finds new gold deposit at Siberia prospect

Sept 28 White Tiger Gold said assay
results from drilling at its Nasedkino and Uryum license areas
located in south Siberia, have found new gold deposits at one of
the prospects.
The Canadian gold miner, in which Russian investor Maxim
Finskiy owns large stakes, said it found a new zone of gold
mineralization at the Gluharinny prospect, while higher-grade
gold was uncovered at the Zhelanny deposit.
White Tiger said core recovery for the entire drill program
averaged in excess of 95 percent and the program is expected to
be completed by early December.
On Tuesday, the Toronto-based company granted a credit
facility of up to $10 million to Century Mining , to help
fund its expansion plans both before and after their planned
merger.
White Tiger's shares closed at 83 Canadian cents on Tuesday
on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
