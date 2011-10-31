UPDATE 1-White Tiger's contractor restarts work at Quebec project

Oct 31 White Tiger Gold Ltd said its mining contractor CMAC has restarted operations at the company's Lamaque project in Quebec and that it planned to bring in drilling contractors to explore the property.

White Tiger said it expected to mine about 2,000 tonnes of ore per day at the project by the end of the first quarter of 2012.

The company also plans to hire a drilling contractor in the fourth quarter to explore the Sigma West and Main Dyke areas on the Lamaque project.

Shares of White Tiger, which closed its acquisition of Century Mining on Oct. 21, closed at 70 Canadian cents on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)