UPDATE 1-White Tiger's contractor restarts work at Quebec project

Oct 31 White Tiger Gold Ltd said its
mining contractor CMAC has restarted operations at the company's
Lamaque project in Quebec and that it planned to bring in
drilling contractors to explore the property.
White Tiger said it expected to mine about 2,000 tonnes of
ore per day at the project by the end of the first quarter of
2012.
The company also plans to hire a drilling contractor in the
fourth quarter to explore the Sigma West and Main Dyke areas on
the Lamaque project.
Shares of White Tiger, which closed its acquisition of
Century Mining on Oct. 21, closed at 70 Canadian cents on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)