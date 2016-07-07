UPDATE 1-Danone in advanced talks to buy WhiteWave Foods -source

(Rewrites, attributes knowledge of deal talks to source, adds details on both companies)

By Greg Roumeliotis

July 6 France's Danone SA, the world's largest yogurt maker, is in advanced talks to acquire U.S. organic foods producer WhiteWave Foods Co in a bid to revitalize its growth prospects, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal would boost Danone's pursuit of affluent consumers by adding WhiteWave's popular healthy food offerings such as Silk almond milk and Earthbound Farm Organic salad to its portfolio, as it struggles with setbacks in more challenging markets such as Brazil and Russia.

The Financial Times reported earlier, citing sources, that the deal may be announced as early as Thursday and that it could be valued at more than $10 billion based on typical premiums offered. WhiteWave has a market capitalization of $8.3 billion.

The source asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Both Danone and WhiteWave Foods were not immediately available for a comment outside regular business hours.

Emmanuel Faber, who took over as Danone chief executive in October 2014, has vowed to return the French company to "strong profitable and sustainable growth" by 2020, reviewing its business in China and overhauling its dairy division where it has cut costs and launched new products.

An acquisition of WhiteWave would come as its shares hover near 11-month highs, buoyed by strong demand for the company's beverages, frozen desserts, yogurts, and milk and dairy products

Danone, whose brands include Actimel and Activia, competes globally with Nestle SA and Unilever Plc. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York; Editing by Bill Rigby)