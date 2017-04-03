UPDATE 1-Danone wins antitrust approval to buy food maker WhiteWave

(Adds details and background, paragraphs 2-11)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, April 3 French food group Danone SA
has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. organic
food producer WhiteWave Foods Co, the Justice
Department said on Monday.
To win approval for the $10.4 billion deal, Danone agreed to
sell its leading U.S. organic yoghurt business Stonyfield Farms,
the department said.
Danone did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
In July, the French company announced plans to buy WhiteWave
in its largest acquisition since 2007, a move it said would
double the size of its U.S. business.
Danone's brands include Dannon, Evian, Bonafont and the
medical nutrition brand Nutricia. The purchase of WhiteWave,
Danone's largest acquisition since 2007, will help it woo
affluent consumers who buy WhiteWave's health food offerings
such as Silk almond milk and Earthbound Farm organic salad.
But the Justice Department said in its complaint that the
deal could hurt both organic milk sellers and buyers in the
northeastern United States because WhiteWave and longtime Danone
partner CROPP Cooperative are the top purchasers of raw organic
milk in the United States.
CROPP provides 90 percent of the organic milk and other
dairy products used in Stonyfield products. In addition to
selling Stonyfield, Danone will also sever the strategic
partnership with CROPP as a condition for buying WhiteWave, the
Justice Department said.
WhiteWave has been seen as an attractive target since it was
spun off from Dean Foods in 2012.
WhiteWave, which specializes in organic products, has
outperformed mainstream packaged food businesses in recent years
as consumers shift toward natural foods and healthier eating.
Danone said it expected the deal to increase its influence
with retailers, particularly for in-store promotions and shelf
space.
