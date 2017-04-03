版本:
Danone wins antitrust approval to buy organic food maker WhiteWave

WASHINGTON, April 3 French food group Danone SA has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave Foods Co, the Justice Department said on Monday.

To win approval for the $10.4 billion deal, Danone agreed to sell its U.S. organic yoghurt business Stonyfield Farms, the department said. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
