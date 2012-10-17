Dean Foods unit Whitewave to raise up to $320 mln in IPO

Oct 17 Dean Foods Co unit Whitewave Foods
Co said it plans to raise up to $320 million in an initial
public offering.
The company, which sells Silk soy milk and Horizon Organic
dairy products, would offer 20 million Class A common shares for
between $14 and $16 per share, it said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday.
In August, Dairy company Dean Foods announced plans to sell
20 percent of WhiteWave Foods Co in an IPO.
WhiteWave Foods said it would use the proceeds of the
offering to pay back debt owed to Dean Foods.
Dean Foods, which will have almost complete control of the
voting rights in Whitewave after the offering, plans to use the
money to repay a portion of its own debt.