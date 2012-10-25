Dean Foods' WhiteWave ups IPO size, prices above range - underwriter

Oct 25 The WhiteWave Foods Co, top U.S. dairy company Dean Foods Co's unit, has upsized its initial public offering and priced it above its expected price range, an underwriter said.

The company, which sells Silk brand soy milk and Horizon Organic dairy products, sold 23 million class A shares in the IPO at $17 each, raising $391 million, the underwriter told Reuters.

It was looking to sell 20 million shares at between $14 and $16 per share.

At the IPO price, WhiteWave will have a market valuation of nearly $2.9 billion.

WhiteWave shares are scheduled to begin trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WWAV".

JP Morgan, Credit Suisse and BofA Merrill Lynch were the lead underwriters to the offering.