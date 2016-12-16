EU Commission clears Danone to buy WhiteWave subject to conditions

BRUSSELS Dec 16 The European Commission on
Friday cleared France's Danone to proceed with its
$10.4 billion purchase of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave,
subject to it selling a business in Belgium.
Danone will sell a large part of its "growing-up milk"
business in Belgium, as the Commission said only Nestle
would have remained as a competitor in the country otherwise.
"The Commission had concerns that the merged entity would
not have faced sufficient competitive pressure from the
remaining player in this market," the Commission, which enforces
competition rules in the European Union, said in a statement.
The purchase of WhiteWave, Danone's largest acquisition
since 2007, will help it pursue affluent consumers by adding
WhiteWave's popular health food offerings such as Silk almond
milk and Earthbound Farm organic salad.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing Julia Fioretti)