Whiting's tab for Kodiak dips with oil prices, but risks remain

WILLISTON, N.D. Oct 16 While the recent slump in crude oil prices has fanned concern about the longevity of the U.S. shale boom, it's created a benefit of sorts for Whiting Petroleum Corp by lowering the price the North Dakota oil producer will pay for Kodiak Oil & Gas Inc.

The all-stock deal is now roughly 30 percent cheaper than when first announced in July, a difference in value of $1.13 billion. The final deal value will reflect Kodiak's stock price on the day of closing, expected by the end of the year.

Fears of a global economic slowdown and the spread of the Ebola virus have pushed oil prices down sharply in the past month, dragging shares of Kodiak and Whiting with them. While the drop in oil and stock prices makes the deal cheaper, it also means profit margins will shrink for wells drilled in the immediate future.

"Yes, they're paying less for Kodiak now as oil falls, but it's still a better outlook for both companies when they're combined," said Dan Katzenberg, an exploration and production analyst with R.W. Baird & Co.

Kodiak's stock, for instance, probably would have fallen further than it has - much like shares of Halcon Resources Inc and other smaller North Dakota oil companies - were it not for the pending deal, which will make Whiting the largest oil producer in North Dakota, Katzenberg added.

Both companies have planned shareholder meetings for early December to vote on the tie-up.

"We are in a great position to close this transaction, which should be positive for all shareholders," Kodiak CEO Lynn Peterson said in an email to Reuters. Peterson will join the Whiting board when the deal closes.

Through a spokesman, Whiting declined to comment.

If oil prices fall too low, it could become uneconomical for Whiting to drill in its newly acquired acreage. Various factors, including geology, water and weather can affect the cost to drill and operate a well. Rising disposal costs have pushed the average cost of a North Dakota well up 36 percent in the past year to $15,000 a month, according to state data released this week.

Most of Kodiak's operations in North Dakota, the second-largest oil producing state in the state, are in counties the state oil regulator said this week should remain economical as long as crude oil prices stay above $42 per barrel.

"When you're in the core of the Bakken, and Kodiak is very much in the core, your breakeven costs are much lower," said Baird's Katzenberg.

To save cash, Whiting may move to cut some of Kodiak's more-expensive practices, including its use of pricey ceramic proppant during the hydraulic fracturing process to hold cracks open in shale rock and extract oil and natural gas.

The ceramic materials are considered by some in the industry the best way to increase production. Whiting, however, does not widely use ceramic proppant. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Andrew Hay)