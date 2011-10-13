Whiting Petroleum awaits N Dakota ok for pipeline

* Whiting Petroleum looking to build Bakken pipeline

* Pipeline would speed access to 3 major crude markets

By Janet McGurty

Oct 13, Independent oil producer Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL.N) is awaiting state permission for construction of crude pipeline to replace trucks as a means of access to major crude markets for the growing amount of shale oil from its North Dakota Bakken fields, a state regulator said on Thursday.

An administrative law judge will likely make his recommendations about the permit to the North Dakota Public Service commission by the end of the week, the regulator said.

Construction of a more cost-effective seven-mile pipeline to connect field gathering systems would speed delivery to the pumping station the company is building in Belfield, North Dakota.

Whiting Petroleum, based in Denver, Colorado, said in a presentation on its website it had proved reserves 37.2 million barrels per day of oil equivalent in the Rocky Mountain region in 2010.

In late September, Whiting completed 11 wells in North Dakota which tested at an average flow rate of 2.3 million barrels of oil equivalent, the website said.

The U.S. government estimates the Bakken Shale fields could hould as much as 3.65 million barrels of oil equivalent and could vault North Dakota alongside Texas as a top oil-producting state.

The pipeline would allow greater access for growing production to three major crude markets for Bakken: Guernsey, Wyoming, Clearbrook, Minnesota and Tesoro's High Plains Pipeline Company.

The next scheduled meeting for the North Dakota Public Service Commission is Oct. 26 but the commission may convene earlier.

"Whiting has said they want to start right away," said the regulator who asked not to be named.

The project has not met with any public protest, and there were no comments against against the project at Monday's meeting.

A spokesman for Whiting was not immediately available for comment.