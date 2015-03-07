版本:
Whiting Petroleum looking to sell company amid oil price plunge -WSJ

March 6 Oil producer Whiting Petroleum Corp is looking for a buyer, hurt by the fall in crude oil prices, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing people familiar with the situation.

The report said it is unclear who is likely to bid for the company and there is no guarantee it will be sold. (on.wsj.com/1BX5Ckn)

The Denver-based company in February posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit and slashed its 2015 capital budget, as crude oil prices fell more than 50 percent since June.

Whiting, North Dakota's largest oil producer, has market capital of $5.68 billion as of Friday.

Up to Friday's close, the company's stock had plunged 52 percent in the last 12 months. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
