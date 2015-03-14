REPEAT-Whiting aims to sell assets as alternative to full sale - sources

(Repeats with no changes)
By Mike Stone and Ernest Scheyder
NEW YORK/WILLISTON, N.D., March 13 Whiting
Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil producer, has
put Texas acreage and pipeline assets up for sale as an
alternative to a sale of the full company, according to sources
familiar with the matter.
This strategy could appease investors outraged by the
possibility of any outright sale. It would dispose of assets not
central to the core shale operations and generate cash for the
company's balance sheet, engulfed by more than $3 billion in
debt after December's buyout of smaller rival Kodiak Oil & Gas.
JPMorgan has shopped the full company in recent days
to select parties, several people said. However, several
potential acquirers' interest in buying all of Whiting was tepid
due to concerns about Whiting's $5.63 billion debt load, the
sources said.
One of the people said a bid deadline has been scheduled for
next week.
Representatives for Whiting and JPMorgan declined to
comment. The people were granted anonymity to speak freely about
the process, but they were not authorized to speak on the
record.
ANGER OVER SALE TALK AFTER STOCK FALL
While the Kodiak buyout did stress financial metrics at
Denver-based Whiting, it gave the company unparalleled growth
opportunities in the No. 2 U.S. oil-producing state for an
exceptionally cheap price.
Whiting acquired Kodiak's proven reserves of roughly 167
million barrels of oil equivalent for $23.77 per barrel, far
below the current benchmark price for American crude oil,
roughly $47 per barrel.
Given that cost advantage, some on Wall Street were irked
executives would consider selling Whiting now, after a nearly 60
percent drop in the company's stock since last summer. The logic
of any deal seemed to contradict the dictum of buy low, sell
high.
Yet media reports last week indicated that the company, led
by 67-year-old Chief Executive Officer Jim Volker, was pursuing
an auction process, essentially shopping itself to find the
highest bidder. The news surprised two people at the company who
are regularly briefed by senior management.
Investors said the timing would be inappropriate for a
company known for having excellent acreage but whose share price
has tumbled alongside oil.
"This is not the way you run a deal process," said one major
Whiting shareholder who declined to be named, citing concern he
might offend the company's management. The investor said he was
"pissed" the company would even casually entertain the idea of
any sale in this environment.
Investors also disliked the idea of seeing fast-growing
Whiting bought out by a slow-growing U.S. major oil company such
as Chevron Corp or Exxon Mobil in an all-stock
deal, insisting the company can go it alone despite what is
expected to be an increase in buyouts across the energy
industry.
"I would much rather own shares of Whiting than shares in a
multinational" oil company, a second major investor said.
ASSET SALES
Whiting has more than 64,000 acres in the Permian shale
formation of western Texas holding roughly 17 percent of the
company's total proven oil reserves.
Much of this acreage is produced using waterflood and carbon
dioxide injection, an expensive, older strategy typically
favored by niche companies who prefer to operate on the fringe
of the oil industry, not the fast-moving core of shale
operations.
The deal for the Permian assets could fetch more than $300
million, according to a separate source and analyst valuations.
Whiting has signaled for weeks that its pipeline and gas
processing facilities are part of any possible asset sales,
telling analysts last month, for example, that its Redtail
processing plant could fetch interest.
The strategy is not new. In 2012, Whiting sold a 50 percent
stake in a Belfield, North Dakota, processing plant to MDU
Resources Inc for $66 million to pay down debt.
Appetite for partnerships or outright sales could be higher
now after Kinder Morgan paid $3 billion two months ago
to buy North Dakota pipeline and logistics company Highland
Partners.
"There's definitely a red-hot market right now for midstream
assets," one Whiting investor said.
