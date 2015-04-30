Whiting would add rigs if oil prices hit $70 per barrel

WILLISTON, N.D., April 30 Whiting Petroleum Corp , the largest oil producer in North Dakota, plans to keep 11 drilling rigs operating through next year, though it would add "a couple of rigs" if crude prices rise to $70 per barrel, Chief Executive Jim Volker said on Thursday.

The company posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Wednesday helped by sharp cost cuts. Volker told analysts on a Thursday conference call that he plans to sharply cut spending further later this year and that the company can survive with oil prices at $50 per barrel.

(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder, Editing by Franklin Paul)