UPDATE 1-Whiting cuts budget less than two weeks after raising it

By Ernest Scheyder
July 29 Whiting Petroleum Corp cut its
2015 budget on Wednesday less than two weeks after raising it, a
turnaround that underscores the uncertainty engulfing the energy
industry while crude prices sit roughly 50 percent below
last year's levels.
The company, North Dakota's largest oil producer, tends to
be seen as a key barometer of the health of the U.S. shale
industry. Its spending trepidation is sure to have ripple
effects on drilling contractors and other oilfield service
providers.
Whiting now plans to spend $2.15 billion this year, running
eight drilling rigs instead of a previous plan for 11, and
mulling small divestments to bolster the company's balance
sheet.
Just 12 days ago the company had boosted its budget by 15
percent to $2.3 billion, citing "strong results" from its second
quarter.
As crude prices plunged below $50 per barrel, the Whiting
board of directors met and decided to adjust the budget, yet
again.
"We decided given the oil price environment we would trim
that (budget) back," said Whiting spokesman Eric Hagen.
The Denver-based company reported a net loss of $149.3
million, or 73 cents per share, compared with a net profit of
$151.4 million, or $1.26 per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, the company earned 4 cents per
share. By that measure, analysts expected Whiting to break even
for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production rose 55 percent to 170,240 barrels of oil
equivalent per day.
Whiting plans to hold a conference call to discuss the
results with investors and analysts on Thursday morning.
The company's stock rose 7 percent on Wednesday to close at
$23.18, a jump in line with the broader market after U.S.
government data showed a surprisingly large crude stockpile draw
that signaled the market may have been wrong in predicting
slumping demand for energy.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Bernard Orr)