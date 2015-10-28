UPDATE 1-Whiting writes off $2.57 bln in assets, including Kodiak

(Adds earnings comparisons, updates stock movement)
By Ernest Scheyder
WILLISTON, N.D. Oct 28 Whiting Petroleum Corp
, North Dakota's top oil producer, wrote down $2.57
billion in assets on Wednesday, including its 2014 buyout of
rival Kodiak Oil, the latest sign the energy industry is under
immense pressure from the crude price slump.
The Denver-based company wrote down the $870 million in
goodwill it was carrying on its balance sheet from its December
2014 buyout of Kodiak, which was valued at $1.55 billion at the
time.
The writedown was all the more surprising because much of
the Kodiak acreage that Whiting acquired is in the core of North
Dakota's Bakken shale formation, where costs typically are
lower. Whiting effectively paid $23.77 per barrel for Kodiak's
proven reserves of 167 million barrels of oil equivalent.
Whiting also wrote down $1.7 billion in Texas assets that
historically have been developed using carbon dioxide flooding,
saying they were not economic at current oil prices.
The writedowns were announced at the same time Whiting
reported a quarterly loss.
Whiting Chief Executive Jim Volker stressed in a press
release that the company has enough cash and access to credit to
weather the price storm and "focus on enhancing returns through
cost control and technology improvements."
Shares of Denver-based Whiting fell 3.3 percent to $16.50 in
after-hours trading. Occidental Petroleum and Anadarko
Petroleum Corp. also booked charges this week related to
the oil slump.
QUARTERLY LOSS
The writedowns and low oil prices led Whiting to post a
third-quarter loss that still beat Wall Street's expectations,
thanks in part to cost cuts.
The Denver-based company cut its capital spending by 46
percent from the second to third quarters and reaffirmed a goal
to be cash-flow neutral - to spend as much as it makes - by next
year.
Whiting posted a net loss of $1.87 billion, or $9.14 per
share, compared with net income of $158 million, or $1.32 per
share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding the writedowns, gains from hedging and other
one-time items, Whiting lost 17 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected a loss of 25 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production rose 38 percent to 160,590 barrels of oil
equivalent per day (boe/d) even as the average price Whiting
received for its oil fell 49 percent.
