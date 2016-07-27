Whiting Petroleum quarterly loss more than doubles on weak oil price

BRIEF-H&R Reit announces $150 mln private placement of debentures
* H&R announces $150 mln private placement of floating rate senior unsecured debentures
July 27 Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil producer, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday that more than doubled as production fell and crude prices dropped.
The company posted a second-quarter net loss of $301 million, or $1.33 per share, compared with a net loss of $149.3 million, or 73 cents per share, in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
TOKYO, Jan 17 Asian stocks and the pound sagged on Tuesday ahead of a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May that could have implications for broader risk sentiment.