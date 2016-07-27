UPDATE 1-Whiting Petroleum loss more than doubles

(Adds earnings comparison, stock, background)
July 27 Whiting Petroleum Corp, North
Dakota's largest oil producer, posted a worse-than-expected
quarterly loss on Wednesday as production fell and crude prices
dropped.
The weak results reflect the broad uncertainty affecting the
oil industry as depressed prices erode profitability.
Whiting posted a second-quarter net loss of $301 million, or
$1.33 per share, compared with a net loss of $149.3 million, or
73 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding $1.4 million in fees to cancel drilling rig
contracts early, as well as other one-time items, the company
lost 70 cents per share.
By that measure, analysts expected a loss of 46 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production fell 22 percent to 12.2 million barrels of oil
equivalent.
Despite the drop and weak oil prices, Whiting said it will
add a drilling rig in North Dakota in October.
Whiting has been converting much of its debt into common
shares in recent months, completing $810 million worth of
debt-to-equity conversions so far this year.
In May, for instance, the Denver-based company converted
$476.3 million of outstanding convertible notes into common
stock.
Shares of Whiting fell 1.4 percent to $7.25 in after-hours
trading. The stock fell 5.9 percent in regular Tuesday trading.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Phil Berlowitz and
Steve Orlofsky)