July 26 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp, the largest oil producer in North Dakota's Bakken shale region, on Wednesday posted a second-quarter loss and slashed its 2017 budget by 14 percent to to $950 million.

The company posted a net loss of $66 million, or 18 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $301 million, or $1.33 per share, in the year-ago period. Production fell 16 percent to 112,660 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)