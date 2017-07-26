FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天内
UPDATE 1-Whiting Petroleum slashes 2017 budget after quarterly loss
#美联储
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
“通俄门”
美国众议院以压倒多数通过对俄实施新制裁 特朗普权威受损
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
深度分析
焦点：中国电动汽车方兴未艾 几家业者已考虑藉由结盟省时省钱
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
中国财经
人民币交易量下降对中国人民币国际化雄心形成打击
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月26日 / 晚上8点34分 / 1 天内

UPDATE 1-Whiting Petroleum slashes 2017 budget after quarterly loss

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

(Adds earnings details, stock movement)

By Ernest Scheyder

July 26 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp, the largest oil producer in North Dakota's Bakken shale region, slashed its 2017 budget by 14 percent on Wednesday, the latest company to curtail spending due to weak commodity prices.

Whiting said it would cut spending to $950 million this year from a prior estimate of $1.1 billion. Most of that will be spent in North Dakota, though some will be used in the company's Colorado operations.

Fellow North Dakota producer Hess Corp slashed its 2017 spending earlier on Wednesday.

"One of our priorities is to maintain a strong balance sheet while delivering high returns and sustainable growth to investors," Whiting Chief Executive Jim Volker said in a statement.

Whiting also posted its eighth consecutive quarterly loss, as production slipped.

Shares of the Denver-based company fell 4.2 percent to $5 in after-hours trading. The company's stock had fallen, as of Wednesday's close, about 57 percent this year to date.

Whiting posted a net loss of $66 million, or 18 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $301 million, or $1.33 per share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding one-time items, Whiting lost 18 cents per share. By that measure, analyst expected a loss of 19 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Production fell 16 percent to 112,660 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Whiting plans to hold a conference call with executives to discuss quarterly results on Thursday morning. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below