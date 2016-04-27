Whiting first-quarter loss grows on cheap oil prices

HOUSTON, April 27 Whiting Petroleum Corp , North Dakota's largest oil producer, said on Wednesday its first-quarter loss widened due to falling crude prices .

The company posted a net loss of $171.7 million, or 84 cents per share, compared to a net loss of $106.1 million, or 63 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production fell 12 percent to 146,770 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd). (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by David Gregorio)