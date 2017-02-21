Whiting Petroleum posts bigger quarterly loss

Feb 21 Whiting Petroleum Corp, North Dakota's largest oil producer, posted a bigger quarterly loss as production fell and expenses rose.

The company's net loss available to common shareholders widened to $173.3 million, or 59 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $98.7 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Production fell 23.4 percent to 118,890 barrels of oil equivalent per day. (Reporting by Komal Khettry and Diptendu lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)