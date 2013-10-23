版本:
2013年 10月 24日

Whiting profit more than doubles on jump in production

Oct 23 Whiting Petroleum Corp, which drills for oil and natural gas in North Dakota, Texas and other shale-rich states, said its quarterly profit more than doubled as production jumped 12 percent.

The company posted third-quarter net income of $204.1 million, or $1.71 per share, compared with $82.9 million, or 70 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 57 percent to $830.96 million.

Quarterly production rose 12 percent over the same period last year to an average of 92,750 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d).
