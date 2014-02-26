版本:
Whiting swings to Q4 loss as exploration, interest costs spike

Feb 26 Oil and natural gas producer Whiting Petroleum Corp posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday as exploration and interest costs jumped.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net loss of $59.3 million, or 50 cents per share, compared with a net profit $81.4 million, or 69 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose 25 percent to $720.5 million.

Production rose 17 percent to 100,960 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
