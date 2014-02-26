Whiting swings to Q4 loss as exploration, interest costs spike

BRIEF-Actelion says J&J deal on track to close towards end of Q2
* Publication of the definitive notice of the end result of actelion tender offer
Feb 26 Oil and natural gas producer Whiting Petroleum Corp posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday as exploration and interest costs jumped.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net loss of $59.3 million, or 50 cents per share, compared with a net profit $81.4 million, or 69 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Revenue rose 25 percent to $720.5 million.
Production rose 17 percent to 100,960 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
* Frontline has today filed a complaint in Marshall Islands against DHT Holdings
BEIJING, April 27 Didi Chuxing, China's top ride-hailing firm, is set to raise a $5 billion funding round that values the company at about $50 billion.