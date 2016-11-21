Tesoro Logistics to buy North Dakota energy assets for $700 mln

Nov 21 Tesoro Logistics LP said on
Monday it would buy crude oil, natural gas and other gathering
systems in North Dakota from a consortium for about $700
million.
Tesoro Logistics also said it would buy terminal and storage
assets located in Martinez, California from a subsidiary of oil
refiner Tesoro Corp for about $400 million.
Tesoro Corp owns about 34 percent of Tesoro Logistics.
The consortium selling the North Dakota assets include
Whiting Oil and Gas Corp, GBK Investments LLC and WBI Energy
Midstream LLC, Tesoro Logistics said.
(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)