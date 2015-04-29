Whiting posts quarterly loss amidst crude price drop

WILLISTON, N.D., April 29 Whiting Petroleum Corp , the largest oil producer in North Dakota, posted a quarterly loss on Wednesday due to plunging crude oil prices .

The company posted a net loss of $106.1 million, or 63 cents per share, compared to a net profit of $109.1 million, or 91 cents per share, in the year-ago period.

Production at Whiting, which bought smaller rival Kodiak Oil & Gas last fall, rose 3 percent to an average of 166,930 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the quarter when the two companies' metrics are blended.

Speculation swirled last month that Whiting was for sale, but sources told Reuters that was not in the cards. The company later confirmed in a filing with the SEC that no sale was pending. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Diane Craft)