REFILE-BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum to sell Postle assets for $859.8 million

BRIEF-Exxon eyes Brazil expansion - WSJ
* ExxonMobil is in talks to gain access to Brazil's prized deep-water resources - WSJ, citing people familiar with the matter
June 24 June 24 Whiting Petroleum Corp : * To sell Postle assets for $859.8 million * Sees Q2 production 7.55 mmboe - 7.75 mmboe and FY 2013 production 31.20 mmboe - 32.00 mmboe * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
TORONTO, April 4 Bank of Nova Scotia's Chief Executive Brian Porter defended the bank's record on sales practices, following recent media reports, at the bank's annual meeting on Tuesday.
SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state development bank BNDES will announce next week new rules to allow sharing of guarantees for infrastructure financing among banks, Chief Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Tuesday.