公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 24日 星期一

REFILE-BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum to sell Postle assets for $859.8 million

June 24 June 24 Whiting Petroleum Corp : * To sell Postle assets for $859.8 million * Sees Q2 production 7.55 mmboe - 7.75 mmboe and FY 2013 production 31.20 mmboe - 32.00 mmboe * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

