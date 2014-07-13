BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum to acquire Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp in $6 bln all-stock deal

BRIEF-Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
* Genentech announces positive interim results for Emicizumab in phase III study of children with Hemophilia A
July 13 Whiting Petroleum Corp : * To acquire Kodiak Oil & Gas Corp in all-stock transaction valued at $6.0
billion * Says $6 billion value includes assumption of kodiak's debt of $2.2 billion * Says deal will create largest bakken/three forks producer, with over 107,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day * Says expects deal to be accretive to its cash flow per share, EPS, production
per share for 2015, increasingly accretive thereafter * Says Kodiak shareholders to receive .177 share of Whiting stock for each
share of Kodiak, representing value of $13.90 per share * Says boards of both companies have approved deal, expected to close in fourth
quarter 2014
NEW YORK, April 16 An engaged couple were removed from a United Airlines flight to Costa Rica on Saturday, as the airline remained under scrutiny following outrage caused by a video last week of a passenger being forcibly removed from a flight.
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc