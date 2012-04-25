UPDATE 1-Whiting Petroleum profit misses estimates

April 25 Whiting Petroleum Corp posted a
profit below analysts' estimates for the first time in three
quarters, hurt by higher costs, and the company raised its
full-year production outlook.
The oil and gas company also raised its capital expenditure
estimate for the year by $200 million to $1.8 billion.
Whiting lifted its production outlook to 79,235 barrels of
oil equivalent per day (boe/d) to 82,515 boe/d. It earlier
forecast 77,300 boe/d to 81,100 boe/d.
For the first quarter, average daily production rate rose 22
percent to 80,747 boe.
Whiting posted net income available to common shareholders
of $98.2 million, or 83 cents a share, compared with $19.1
million, or 16 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.03 per share.
Revenue rose 30 percent to $563.7 million.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of $1.06 per share,
on revenue of $538.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company's shares, which have gained about 13 percent of
their value in the last three months, closed at $55.91 on
Wednesday on the New York stock Exchange.