UPDATE 1-Whiting Petroleum Q3 beats on higher production

* Q3 adj EPS $0.95 vs est $0.94
* Rev up 23 pct
* Raises full-year capital budget to $1.7 bln from $1.6 bln
(Follows alerts)
Nov 2 Oil and gas company Whiting Petroleum Corp
posted a quarterly profit that narrowly beat analysts'
estimates, helped mainly by higher production of oil and natural
gas liquids.
July-September net income rose to $206 million, or $1.74 per
share, from $5.6 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 95 cents per share.
Revenue rose 23 percent to $487.6 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 94 cents a
share on revenue of $476.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Total production rose 7 percent to 6.50 million barrels of
oil equivalent (mmboe). The company reaffirmed its 2011
production forecast of 25.15-25.55 mmboe.
Denver, Colorado-based Whiting raised its 2011 capital
budget to $1.7 billion from $1.6 billion earlier.
Separately, Whiting's smaller peer Penn Virginia Corp
, which has posted losses in the last six quarters,
reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss on higher
production.
Shares of Whiting, which have gained about two-third in
value after touching a year-low of $28.87 earlier this month,
were trading up 4 percent at $50 after the bell. They closed at
$48 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)