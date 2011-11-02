UPDATE 1-Whiting Petroleum Q3 beats on higher production

* Q3 adj EPS $0.95 vs est $0.94

* Rev up 23 pct

* Raises full-year capital budget to $1.7 bln from $1.6 bln (Follows alerts)

Nov 2 Oil and gas company Whiting Petroleum Corp posted a quarterly profit that narrowly beat analysts' estimates, helped mainly by higher production of oil and natural gas liquids.

July-September net income rose to $206 million, or $1.74 per share, from $5.6 million, or 6 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 95 cents per share.

Revenue rose 23 percent to $487.6 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 94 cents a share on revenue of $476.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total production rose 7 percent to 6.50 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe). The company reaffirmed its 2011 production forecast of 25.15-25.55 mmboe.

Denver, Colorado-based Whiting raised its 2011 capital budget to $1.7 billion from $1.6 billion earlier.

Separately, Whiting's smaller peer Penn Virginia Corp , which has posted losses in the last six quarters, reported a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss on higher production.

Shares of Whiting, which have gained about two-third in value after touching a year-low of $28.87 earlier this month, were trading up 4 percent at $50 after the bell. They closed at $48 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)