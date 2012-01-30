UPDATE 1-Whiting USA Trust II sees IPO of 15.9 mln trust units

Jan 30 Whiting USA Trust II said in
regulatory filing that it expects to sell up to 15.9 million
trust units in its initial public offering.
The trust, which intends to list its units on the New York
Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHZ," did not reveal their
expected price.
In December, the trust filed with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission to raise up to $385 million in an IPO and
said Raymond James would be underwriting the
offering.
The trust was formed by Whiting Petroleum to own a
non-operating stake in certain predominantly producing
properties in the Rocky Mountains, Permian Basin, Gulf Coast and
Mid-Continent regions of the United States.