UPDATE 1-Whiting USA Trust II sees IPO at $19-$21/unit

March 2 Whiting USA Trust II said it expects to sell up to 16 million trust units at $19 to $21 apiece in its initial public offering.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the trust said it had been approved to list its units on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "WHZ."

In December, the trust filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $385 million in the IPO.

Raymond James and Morgan Stanley are acting as the lead underwriters for the offering.

The trust was formed by Whiting Petroleum to own a non-operating stake in certain predominantly producing properties in the Rocky Mountains, Permian Basin, Gulf Coast and Mid-Continent regions of the United States.

