UPDATE 2-WHO ranks antibiotics in a bid to counter drug resistance

(Adds brand name Tamiflu in third from last paragraph)
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, June 6 The World Health Organization
published a new classification of antibiotics on Tuesday that
aims to fight drug resistance, with penicillin-type drugs
recommended as the first line of defence and others only for use
when absolutely necessary.
The new "essential medicines list" includes 39 antibiotics
for 21 common syndromes, categorised into three groups:
"Access", "Watch" and "Reserve".
Drugs on the "Access" list have lower resistance potential
and include the widely-used amoxicillin.
The "Watch" list includes ciprofloxacin, which is commonly
prescribed for cystitis and strep throat but "not that
effective", WHO Assistant Director-General for Health Systems
and Innovation Marie-Paule Kieny told reporters.
Its use should be "dramatically reduced", the WHO said.
"We think that the political will is there but this needs to
be followed by strong policies," Kieny said.
In the "Reserve" category antibiotics such as colistin
should be seen as a last resort. That prompts questions about
how producers of such antibiotics could make money, said Suzanne
Hill, WHO's Director of Essential Medicines and Health Products.
"What we need to do is stop paying for antibiotics based on
how many times they are prescribed, to discourage use. We don't
want colistin used very frequently. In fact we don't want it
used at all," Hill said.
"What we need to do as a global community is work out how we
pay the company not to market colistin and not to promote it and
to keep it in reserve."
The WHO classification takes into account the use of
antibiotics for animal health use, and was developed together
with the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation and the World
Organisation for Animal Health.
Other changes to the list included the addition of two oral
cancer treatments, a new pill for hepatitis C that combines two
medicines, a more effective treatment for HIV, and new
paediatric formulations of medicines for tuberculosis.
But the WHO also said Roche's well-known flu drug
oseltamivir, marketed as Tamiflu, may be removed from the list
unless new information supports its use in seasonal and pandemic
influenza outbreaks.
"There is an updated data set compared to when the committee
evaluated this product last, and what that suggests is that the
size of the effect of oseltamivir in the context of pandemic
influenza is less than previously thought," Hill said.
But oseltamivir was the only listed antiviral, and was still
useful for pregnant women and patients with complications, so
the drug should be restricted to the most critical patients, she
added.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Greg Mahlich)