U.S. food regulators warn Whole Foods on Massachusetts plant

LOS ANGELES, June 14 U.S. food safety regulators
have warned Whole Foods Market Inc that inspections at
the grocer's Everett, Massachusetts, plant turned up violations
that could result in food being "contaminated with filth or
rendered injurious to health."
Shares in Whole Foods, which has been working to bolster
sales amid intense competition, were down 2.6 percent to $32.61
in afternoon trading on Tuesday.
During five inspections between Feb. 10 and 26, inspectors
found food products that were prepared, packed, or held under
insanitary conditions, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said in a warning letter dated June 8 and posted on its website.
here
The agency said in the letter that it had received a
response from Whole Foods outlining steps it would take to
correct the issues.
"We do not consider your response acceptable because you
failed to provide documentation for our review, which
demonstrates that all your noted corrective actions have been
effectively implemented," the FDA said.
The FDA gave Whole Foods 15 days from the receipt of the
letter to document the corrective actions it has taken, or to
state the reasons for any delays.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Sandra
Maler)