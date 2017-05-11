UPDATE 3-Whole Foods board overhaul fails to satisfy activist Jana -source

(Adds analyst comment, updates shares)
By Michael Flaherty
NEW YORK May 11 The board overhaul announced by
Whole Foods Markets Inc on Wednesday has failed to
satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the
matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic
grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.
Jana, which owns 8.3 percent of the company, is worried
about the lack of grocery experience among the five new
directors the company appointed on Wednesday, the person said,
as well as their arrival after, rather than before, the
company's introduction of a new operational plan.
Whole Foods' new directors include the former chief
executive of sports retailer Foot Locker, the former CFO of
electronics chain Best Buy and the founder of Panera Bread. The
company did not appoint any directors that Jana proposed last
month.
While the hedge fund appreciates the board overhaul and the
operating experience of the new directors, Jana wants more
directors on the board with grocery industry experience, like
that of current board member, Walter Robb, according to the
person familiar with the matter.
Jana declined to comment on the new Whole Foods board and
operational plan.
Whole Foods' new board chair, Gabrielle Sulzberger, praised
the operating and retail experience of the new directors during
the company's earnings call on Wednesday. Sulzberger noted that
the new board now has four women and nine former CEOs or CFOs.
"These new directors are value creators and recognized
leaders in their respective areas of expertise," Sulzberger
said.
Whole Foods shares were up 2.6 percent at $37.21 in
afternoon trading.
In an analyst note, Credit Suisse said: "We see the moves as
a step in the right direction, but were disappointed by the lack
of food retail experience among the new board members." Credit
Suisse rates the stock an outperform.
JPMorgan, which has a neutral weighting on the stock, noted
the company's new set of ambitious goals and said the key will
be whether Whole Foods can accomplish them.
"Whole Foods made numerous intelligent moves yesterday – the
key now will be execution," the bank said in a research note.
Corporate battles with activists often end in a settlement,
where the company works with the investor to add new blood to
the board in exchange for the hedge fund keeping quiet for at
least a year.
That was not the case with Whole Foods' announcement,
meaning Jana can still pressure the company openly and can
nominate its four previously identified director candidates at
next year's annual meeting.
Whole Foods said on its Wednesday call that it offered to
appoint two of Jana’s nominees for the board, but the hedge fund
balked at the offer.
"Presumably, one option involves agitating for a sale if the
company's value enhancement plan shows even a hint of
sputtering," said Don Bilson, head of event-driven research at
Gordon Haskett.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; editing by Bill Rigby)