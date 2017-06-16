版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 16日 星期五 21:06 BJT

Amazon to buy upmarket grocer Whole Foods for $13.7 bln

June 16 Amazon.com Inc said it would buy Whole Foods Market Inc in a deal valued at about $13.7 billion, including debt.

The $42 per share offer represents a premium of 27 percent to the upmarket grocery chain's Thursday close. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐