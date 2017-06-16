UPDATE 4-Amazon moves into real-world stores with $13.7 bln Whole Foods deal

(Recasts top, adds comments by insider and others on
distribution, changes byline)
By Lauren Hirsch and Jeffrey Dastin
June 16 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday
it would buy grocer Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7
billion in a move that gives the online retailer a physical
network of stores to distribute fresh food and other goods to
millennials and wealthy consumers.
Amazon, which is known for squeezing suppliers and has been
experimenting with its own outlets, will take over a natural and
organic grocer pioneer brimming with 456 stores and high-end
shoppers but struggling to rein in prices and integrate
technology.
The deal sent shockwaves across the food distribution market
and beyond. Shares of grocer Kroger Co swooned 11
percent, while Wal-Mart Stores Inc fell 5 percent,
signaling fears that Amazon could cut prices and broaden Whole
Foods' product mix, turning it into a much broader retailer.
Amazon's shares were up 3 percent at $993.40, adding more
than $14 billion to its market capitalization.
"Supermarkets will now have to contend with not only
competition with each other and non-traditional grocers like
Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Target Corp, but with a retailer
like Amazon which has the financial capacity to price
aggressively," said Mickey Chadha, vice president and senior
credit officer at Moody's Investors Service.
"We expect this transaction to further accelerate the
consolidation within the supermarket space."
Amazon has agreed to pay $42 per share in cash for Whole
Foods, a 27 percent premium on the Austin, Texas-based grocer's
closing share price on Thursday. Whole Foods shares were trading
just above that level on Friday, as investors saw negligible
regulatory risk to the deal closing.
A person familiar with Amazon's strategy said the company
believed customers wanted a combination of online and real-world
buying options.
Amazon has been looking at stores that could allow
traditional in-store purchase, online ordering with on-site
pickup, and home delivery, using the store's warehouse as a
distribution point.
Still, Amazon is playing catch-up in the grocery business.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc already offers in-store pickup.
Amazon announced a similar service called AmazonFresh Pickup at
two locations.
Amazon also has dealt with technology problems at a
prototype store inside its corporate office in Seattle, called
Amazon Go, where sensors and tech-savvy cameras detect what
shoppers pull off the shelves and charge their Amazon accounts
when they leave, people familiar with the matter said. That has
delayed opening the store to the general public, they added.
And while some analysts expected Amazon to bring vast buying
power to Whole Foods, Amazon's heft in the food market is far
smaller than in other areas, and high demand for organic
products gives farmers unusual bargaining power.
Whole Foods has posted seven straight quarterly sales
declines at established stores and had overhauled its board of
directors in the face of pressure from activist hedge fund Jana
Partners LLC.
"I think that this takes all of the pressure off Whole Foods
and gives Whole Foods the opportunity to revitalize that
business and, of course, it stems the criticism from all of
these activist investors," said Neil Saunders, managing director
of GlobalData Retail in New York.
The deal is for $13.4 billion in cash and the remainder in
debt.
The acquisition price implies a trailing 12-month
price-to-earnings multiple for Whole Foods of 31 times, versus a
14.4 average for the S&P 500 Food Retail index.
Amazon and Whole Foods expect to close the deal during the
second half of 2017.
The grocer will continue to operate stores under the Whole
Foods Market brand and John Mackey will remain as its chief
executive officer, the companies said. Whole Foods' headquarters
will still be in Austin.
EYES ON GROCERY SHOPPERS
Amazon, started in Seattle in 1994 by former hedge fund
manager Jeff Bezos, has grown into the world's biggest
diversified online retailer, with a market capitalization of
nearly $500 billion.
It has expanded from a book seller into a merchant of nearly
all consumer products, as well as producing videos.
Both Amazon and Whole Foods cater to younger consumers
including so-called millennials as well as those who are
financially well off.
"Amazon could bring technology to all Whole Foods locations
or it could absorb Whole Foods into Amazon Fresh. Either way,
it's good for consumers like myself," said Di Wu, a New York
resident in her early 30s who is a member of Amazon's Prime
fast-shipping service and also shops at Whole Foods at least
twice a week.
"Amazon is known to drive down prices and make the shopping
experience more efficient," Wu said.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Bank of America Corp
advised Amazon on the Whole Foods deal and provided
bridge financing, while Evercore Partners Inc advised
Whole Foods.
(Reporting by Lauren Hirsch and Anya George Tharakan in
Bangalore, Angela Moon in New York and Jeffrey Dastin in San
Francisco. Writing by Peter Henderson and Greg Roumeliotis.;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Paul Simao)