Critics say Whole Foods deal would give Amazon an unfair advantage

WASHINGTON, June 21 While antitrust experts
expect Amazon.com Inc's bid for Whole Foods Market Inc
to win regulatory approval, some critics argue the deal
should be blocked because it gives the online retailer a nearly
unstoppable head start toward domination of online grocery
delivery.
They argue the Whole Foods acquisition will give Amazon an
unfair advantage over traditional grocers and new players that
might emerge in the market, potentially grounds for the deal to
be blocked for antitrust reasons.
"As a matter of policy, should this be blocked? ...There
should be a challenge to this because there should be a strong
presumption against growth by acquisition and in fact there is
supposed to be such a presumption in our law. It's what Congress
intended," said Chris Sagers, a professor of antitrust law at
Cleveland State University.
Amazon declined comment. Sagers and other critics urge
regulators to prevent dominant firms from buying a major
foothold in an adjacent industry.
Founded as a bookseller in 1994 and now the world's biggest
online retailer that sells everything from paper towels to
designer clothing, Amazon sent grocery stocks into a tailspin
Friday when it announced it planned to buy Whole Foods for $13.7
billion.
Critics believe Amazon's strengths in logistics, its scale
and leverage with suppliers could enable it to dominate
groceries as it did with bookselling.
Antitrust experts who represent deals being reviewed by the
Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission said the
transaction will be approved because Amazon sells few groceries
and Whole Foods is a minnow in the grocery market with 444 U.S.
stores compared with 4,692 for Wal-Mart.
U.S. antitrust enforcement has generally looked favorably on
deals that reduce consumer prices, and Amazon supporters contend
the deal will be good for consumers.
The drop in grocer share prices the day the deal was
announced - No. 1 U.S. grocer Kroger fell more than 9 percent -
demonstrates the threat investors feel Amazon poses to
traditional grocery chains.
"Competitors can be expected not to like a merger that puts
more pressure on them. If their share price goes down, it's a
sign they'll be under more competitive pressure," said Alden
Abbott, antitrust expert at the Heritage Foundation.
Amazon was accused of crippling book retailers like Borders
in part through price cutting. At $480 billion, Amazon's market
value equals 90 percent of all the stocks in the S&P 1500 food
and staples index, which includes Walmart.
Sagers argues, however, that it would be legal for Amazon to
independently develop its grocery sales rather than leapfrog
ahead through acquisition.
A Republican former antitrust enforcer, who asked not to be
named to protect business relationships, agreed.
"The notion of leveraging your power in market A to enter
into market B has a been around for a long time as a basis for
enforcement," the ex-enforcer said.
PRECEDENTS IN MICROSOFT, COMCAST
When the Justice Department sued Microsoft Corp in
1998 the lawsuit was aimed at stopping it from using its
dominance of the operating system market to also dominate
browser software.
Similarly, when the government allowed Comcast Corp
to buy NBC Universal Inc in 2011, it tried to ensure
Comcast would not interfere with the development of cable's
online competitors.
Some deal experts warn the proposed transaction could hurt
companies that supply a combined Amazon and Whole Foods with
organic flour, milk and other goods.
Excessive "buyer power" worried Darren Bush, a veteran of
the Justice Department's Antitrust Division who teaches at the
University of Houston's Law Center.
Bush said Amazon's success in offering a massive array of
products at low prices masks a business model that succeeds by
pushing producer prices down.
Food producers could soon face the sort of pressure that
booksellers faced from Amazon, which for example removed the
"buy" button in 2010 from books sold by a publisher it was
embroiled in a dispute with.
Historically, changes in the economy - say from horse and
buggies to cars - has always led to anxiety as corporate giants
fall into decline to be replaced by dynamic upstarts, said Herb
Hovenkamp, who teaches at the University of Pennsylvania.
"I always take the long view of these things. Over time, we
have always had these big firms that somebody said, 'We have to
do something about these guys,'" said Hovenkamp. "Businesses
cycle in and cycle out. There's no question in my mind that this
will happen to Amazon."
