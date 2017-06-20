Whole Foods CEO says brand's standards intact under Amazon

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.
"They're not stupid enough to go change that," Whole Foods Chief Executive John Mackey said in a Friday town hall, according to the filing. "We've been assured ... Over time, there could be other formats that evolve that -- that might -- wouldn't be branded Whole Foods Market, potentially, wouldn't be our standards." (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.