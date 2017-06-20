版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 20日 星期二 08:05 BJT

Whole Foods CEO says brand's standards intact under Amazon

June 19 Whole Foods Market Inc will keep its quality standards if Amazon.com Inc's $13.7 billion purchase goes through -- though in the future the company might introduce a different brand with different standards, according to a filing on Monday.

"They're not stupid enough to go change that," Whole Foods Chief Executive John Mackey said in a Friday town hall, according to the filing. "We've been assured ... Over time, there could be other formats that evolve that -- that might -- wouldn't be branded Whole Foods Market, potentially, wouldn't be our standards." (Reporting By Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐