Whole Foods sought $45 per share offer from Amazon
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
分析师对美元后市看法降温 欧元前景向好
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
焦点：欧盟与日本就自贸协定达成政治协议 针对特朗普政策表明立场
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
乐视网董事长贾跃亭将辞职 称会还清金融机构、供应商等欠款
2017年7月7日 / 下午1点30分 / 1 天前

Whole Foods sought $45 per share offer from Amazon

1 分钟阅读

July 7 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market Inc had sought $45 per share from Amazon.com Inc but settled for $42 per share, which the ecommerce giant said was its "best and final offer".

Amazon had initially offered $41 in May, Whole Foods said in a regulatory filing on Friday. (bit.ly/2tPEsgy)

Amazon also told Whole Foods that it was considering other opportunities in case the offer was turned down.

The company also asked Whole Foods not to approach other potential bidders while they were engaged in talks.

Amazon said in June it would buy Whole Foods for $13.7 billion, in a deal that could turn the high-end grocer into a mass-market merchant and upend the already struggling U.S. retail industry.

Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru: Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

