Even with Whole Foods, Amazon would need many more warehouses to reshape grocery delivery

June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to
revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods
Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a
long and costly process.
The e-commerce giant would need to add a large network of
specialized grocery distribution warehouses, former AmazonFresh
employees and logistics experts said. This is something Wal-Mart
Stores Inc and other competitors have already done.
Whole Foods, with a relatively small distribution footprint of
its own, does little to change the picture for Amazon, they
said.
Amazon has a little more than 3 million square feet of U.S.
warehousing dedicated to its existing AmazonFresh and Prime
Pantry grocery programs - a tenth of the warehouse space
Wal-Mart has for specialized food distribution, according to
logistics consulting firm MWPVL International Inc.
"AmazonFresh really was for lack of a better word an
after-thought," said Brittain Ladd, who until March was a senior
manager for the grocery delivery program, which launched in
2007.
One key to Amazon's success in general retail sales has been
its speed in delivering products to consumers, facilitated by
warehouses located strategically throughout the United States.
As of 2016, the company had about 100 million square feet of
space in its fulfillment and data centers, some of it outfitted
with state-of-the-art robotics to boost efficiency.
Facilities for distributing fresh food are far more
complicated than ordinary warehouses. A single facility can need
a half dozen or more temperature settings to house products from
Popsicles to berries. Some require certification from the U.S.
Food and Drug Administration, and extra care must be taken to
keep shelves clean and prevent pests from contaminating food.
Whole Foods has over 1 million square feet of warehouse
space for distribution to its markets, and a chunk of its
inventory goes straight from suppliers to stores, MWPVL said.
"It's a peanut. It's nothing," MWPVL President Marc Wulfraat
said of Whole Foods' distribution. "If Amazon wants to become a
dominant grocery company in a short period of time, then there
would be an investment required, and it would be big."
Amazon, which did not return requests for comment, has not
detailed its plans for Whole Foods.
12 OR MORE GROCERY WAREHOUSES NEEDED
Amazon's fulfillment expenses jumped 31 percent in 2016 - a
bit faster than in prior years and faster than its retail sales
growth - to $17.6 billion, according to its annual regulatory
filing.
Industry experts estimate the company would have to add a
dozen or more grocery warehouses, particularly if it wanted to
supply Whole Food stores in addition to homes. The cost to do
that is unclear.
They said Amazon would likely continue to rely on United
Natural Foods Inc to supply Whole Foods with
hard-to-source products, but would probably aim to cut costs and
handle more of the distribution for conventional items.
Even using Whole Foods stores to provide food for delivering
to nearby urban shoppers would have hard limits, since many
outlets lack the floor space to handle thousands of online
orders.
"It’s a space issue for stuff coming through. It’s a labor
issue for people tripping over each other," said Tom Furphy,
former vice president of consumables and AmazonFresh, and now
chief executive of Consumer Equity Partners. There would also be
a risk that "the quality starts to go down because the
e-commerce orders are getting better product."
