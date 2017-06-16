Hedge fund called 'greedy bastards' by Whole Foods CEO would make $300 mln on sale

(Editor's Note: please be advised that headline and paragraph 7
contain language that some readers may find offensive)
By David Randall
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund
that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey
lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300
million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc
.
Activist hedge fund Jana, led by Barry Rosenstein,
disclosed a nearly 9 percent stake in Whole Foods in April. The
hedge fund held 26,074,830 shares purchased at an aggregate
price of about $794.5 million as of May 27, 2017, a filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showed.
Amazon said on Friday that it would buy Whole Foods for
$13.7 billion.
Jana, Whole Foods' second largest investor, had been
pushing the company to perform better and add directors with
experience in retail, technology, finance and real estate. It
was widely reported that Jana was pressing Whole Foods to
consider a sale.
Whole Foods did not embrace Jana's suggestions. In May, it
named a new chief financial officer and five independent
directors who had not been on a slate proposed by Jana.
"We need to get better, and we’re doing that," Whole Foods
Chief Executive John Mackey told Texas Monthly in an interview
this month.
"But these guys just want to sell us because they think they
can make forty or fifty percent in a short period of time.
They’re greedy bastards, and they’re putting a bunch of
propaganda out there, trying to destroy my reputation and the
reputation of Whole Foods because it’s in their self-interest to
do so."
Jana Partners did not respond for a Reuters request to
comment.
Amazon has agreed to pay $42 per share in cash for Whole
Foods, a 27 percent premium on its closing share price on
Thursday. Shares of Whole Foods closed at $42.68 on Friday, up
29 percent or $9.62.
Assuming the deal closed at $42 per share, Jana's stake
would be worth $1.09 billion.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Jennifer Ablan, Toni
Reinhold)