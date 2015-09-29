Whole Foods trimming workforce amid pricing revamp, competition

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 Whole Foods Markets Inc
said on Tuesday it will trim staff by 1,500 employees,
or 1.6 percent, over the next eight weeks as it works to lower
prices and better compete with other retailers that are making
aggressive moves into the natural and organic niche it
pioneered.
The Austin, Texas-based grocer, which is also investing in
technology upgrades, said the cuts will be managed through
natural attrition. It expects a "significant percentage" of
affected workers to fill the nearly 2,000 open positions at the
company or to find work in the more than 100 new stores in
development.
"We believe this is an important step to evolve Whole Foods
Market in a rapidly changing marketplace," Walter Robb, Whole
Foods' co-chief executive, said in a statement.
The company, which is known for its generous pay and
benefits, did not immediately say whether affected workers who
take other jobs within the company would see their overall
compensation slashed.
Whole Foods is planning to open a new chain of smaller
markets that target younger and value-oriented shoppers. It is
called "365 by Whole Foods Market" in a nod to its lower-cost
private label brand. The company plans to open five 365 stores
in the second half of 2016.
Whole Foods reported in July that same-store sales growth
cooled again in the latest quarter, hurt by competition and a
scandal over overcharging in its New York City stores.
At the end of the quarter, Whole Foods had total sales of
$3.6 billion from its 422 stores in the United States, Canada
and the United Kingdom.
