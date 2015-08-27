Lawsuit over Whole Foods baked goods deemed half-baked

Aug 27 Whole Foods Markets Inc and two
other grocers won the dismissal of three lawsuits accusing them
of deceiving shoppers into believing their bread and other baked
goods were made fresh and in house, thereby inducing them to pay
more.
U.S. District Judge Joseph Irenas in Camden, New Jersey on
Wednesday said claims against Whole Foods, Wegmans Food Markets
Inc and Acme Markets Inc were too vague, because the plaintiffs
did not show they overpaid for specific goods in response to
specific signs or advertising from the defendants.
Shoppers complained that the grocers sold frozen, pre-made,
and reheated goods despite touting them with such signs as "MADE
IN HOUSE BAGELS AND ROLLS" in a Whole Foods, or "BAKED FRESH IN
OUR OVEN, FRESH BREAD, BAKED IN OUR STORE DAILY" in an Acme.
But the judge found no way to tell when the plaintiffs
bought goods, such as a Wegmans "artisan miche bread," that did
not live up to their specific billing.
"Without details as to particular misrepresentations and
subsequent purchases, the complaints do not inject the kind of
particularity required for fraud claims," he wrote.
Aneliya Angelova, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in an
email that "despite the court's opinion, the consumers won"
because the grocers had removed misleading signs and ads.
Whole Foods separately faces several consumer lawsuits after
admitting in June to having overstated the weight of some
pre-packaged products, resulting in overcharges. It has said it
is committed to accurate pricing.
Acme is owned by Albertsons, which is controlled by private
equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP and filed last month
to go public.
The cases in the U.S. District Court, District of New Jersey
are Mladenov et al v. Wegmans Food Markets Inc, No. 15-00373;
Mladenov et al v. Whole Foods Market Group Inc, No. 15-00382;
and Mao v. Acme Markets Inc, No. 15-00618.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Steve
Orlofsky)