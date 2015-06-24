Whole Foods faces NY probe for overcharging for packaged goods

June 24 Posh supermarket chain Whole Foods
Market Inc is being investigated by the New York
Department of Consumer Affairs for overcharging customers for
prepackaged meat, dairy and other goods by overstating their
weight.
The overcharging ranged from 80 cents for a package of pecan
panko to $14.84 for a package of coconut shrimp, the agency said
on Wednesday. (on.nyc.gov/1TNfumL)
Whole Foods, which dominates natural and organic grocery
sales in the United States, is nicknamed "Whole Paycheck" for
its high prices.
The agency tested 80 types of prepackaged products and found
all of them had mislabeled weight.
About 89 percent of the packages tested did not meet the
federal standard for the maximum amount that a package can
deviate from the actual weight, the agency said.
"We disagree with the DCA's over-reaching allegations and we
are vigorously defending ourselves," Whole Foods spokesman
Michael Sinatra said in an email.
The agency has not provided the retailer with evidence to
back up its demands or requested the company to provide any
additional information, he added.
The potential number of violations that Whole Foods faces is
in the thousands, the agency said.
Daily News first reported the NY probe. (nydn.us/1GGE2qW)
Whole Foods agreed to pay close to $800,000 in penalties
after a 2012 probe in California found pricing irregularities in
the retailer's stores, the agency said.
Whole Foods shares were down 0.3 percent at $40.95 in
morning trading on the Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru,)